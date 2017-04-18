Firing Range Gets Deadline Extension
Sheriff Pat Hankins, standing, speaks to his fellow members of the Greene County Hunter Education Firing Range Oversight Committee at its meeting at the range site this week. Seated facing the camera are, from left, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officer Tommy Whitehead, Dick Fawbush, David Wright, and Cynthia Painter, all members of the committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a SugarDaddy (Sep '10)
|45 min
|John john
|22
|Fox pools
|58 min
|Ella
|1
|Realizing Hell Does Not Exist
|9 hr
|Morris the Genius
|17
|Women's unit Johnson City Jail
|10 hr
|Amanda Hugginkiss
|2
|Johnny Reed
|20 hr
|Just asking
|10
|Roommate Needed
|23 hr
|Etsu17
|13
|Counting on Halliburton
|Mon
|Gray school
|4
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC