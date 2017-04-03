ETSU Theatre, Dance Presents 'Charlot...

ETSU Theatre, Dance Presents 'Charlotte's Web'

The heartwarming classic "Charlotte's Web" will be presented by East Tennessee State University's Division of Theatre and Dance in the Bud Frank Theatre in Johnson City. Performance dates are Sunday at 2 and 7 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at 10 a.m. and Thursday at 7 p.m., a news release says.

