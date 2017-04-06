Disputed guardrail ends get replaced as death toll climbs
Disputed guardrail ends get replaced as death toll climbs The end caps are supposed to telescope when a vehicle hits, not impale, safety experts say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oO9LDa As Tennessee plans to spend millions of dollars to repair and replace most of the 1,700 to 1,800 X-LITE guardrail ends on state roads, officials in other states have begun confirming deaths tied to the same model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tri Cities Muslims (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Wondering
|137
|Joe
|3 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Party places for kids
|6 hr
|Mama1113
|3
|Kasey Marler
|6 hr
|Ricky
|16
|8th Grade Prom
|21 hr
|Never Shocked
|19
|Beavis & Butthead
|Sun
|Blue Plum man
|3
|Queer Stuff
|Sun
|Sane
|52
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC