Disputed guardrail ends get replaced ...

Disputed guardrail ends get replaced as death toll climbs

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: USA Today

Disputed guardrail ends get replaced as death toll climbs The end caps are supposed to telescope when a vehicle hits, not impale, safety experts say. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oO9LDa As Tennessee plans to spend millions of dollars to repair and replace most of the 1,700 to 1,800 X-LITE guardrail ends on state roads, officials in other states have begun confirming deaths tied to the same model.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tri Cities Muslims (Feb '16) 1 hr Wondering 137
Joe 3 hr Wondering 1
Party places for kids 6 hr Mama1113 3
Kasey Marler 6 hr Ricky 16
8th Grade Prom 21 hr Never Shocked 19
Beavis & Butthead Sun Blue Plum man 3
Queer Stuff Sun Sane 52
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,161 • Total comments across all topics: 280,219,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC