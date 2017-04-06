Controversial guardrails linked to deaths get replaced as death toll climbs
Controversial guardrails linked to deaths get replaced as death toll climbs The end caps are supposed to telescope when a vehicle hits, not impale, safety experts say. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://usat.ly/2oO9LDa As Tennessee plans to spend millions of dollars to repair and replace most of the 1,700 to 1,800 X-LITE guardrail ends on state roads, officials in other states have begun confirming deaths tied to the same model.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|34 min
|JBM
|28
|Realizing Hell Does Not Exist
|16 hr
|Elmer Gantry
|2
|Tri Cities Muslims (Feb '16)
|19 hr
|Wondering
|137
|Joe
|21 hr
|Wondering
|1
|Party places for kids
|Tue
|Mama1113
|3
|Kasey Marler
|Tue
|Ricky
|16
|8th Grade Prom
|Mon
|Never Shocked
|19
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC