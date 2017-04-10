Brooklyn Folk Festival: 2017 lineup, schedule & tickets
The 9th annual Brooklyn Folk Festival takes place April 28 - 30 at St. Ann's Church . There will be 40+ performances across two stages and this year's lineup includes The Last Poets, Jerron "Blind Boy" Paxton, Willie Watson, Jim Kweskin, Anna & Elizabeth, Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JC Wife framed husband.
|1 hr
|Pathetic
|7
|Party places for kids
|1 hr
|Mama1113
|3
|Kasey Marler
|2 hr
|Ricky
|16
|8th Grade Prom
|16 hr
|Never Shocked
|19
|Beavis & Butthead
|Sun
|Blue Plum man
|3
|Queer Stuff
|Sun
|Sane
|52
|Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|Sat
|Sane
|25
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC