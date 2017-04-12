Brewer plans SoBro taproom

Brewer plans SoBro taproom

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Business Journal

Another brewer is looking to open a taproom in SoBro - but this one isn't locally based.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Washington County Schools (May '16) 20 min Question of the Year 40
Squatters in Johnson City 1 hr Shhet 9
Realizing Hell Does Not Exist 6 hr Sane 10
Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 8 hr Sane 38
Thinking about moving to Johnson City (Feb '15) 10 hr Good things about JC 41
Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital (Oct '12) 11 hr Justme 35
Phillips landscaping Beware (Oct '15) 12 hr Runforestrun 19
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,835 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC