Brewer plans SoBro taproom
Another brewer is looking to open a taproom in SoBro - but this one isn't locally based.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Washington County Schools (May '16)
|20 min
|Question of the Year
|40
|Squatters in Johnson City
|1 hr
|Shhet
|9
|Realizing Hell Does Not Exist
|6 hr
|Sane
|10
|Hate crime!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
|8 hr
|Sane
|38
|Thinking about moving to Johnson City (Feb '15)
|10 hr
|Good things about JC
|41
|Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital (Oct '12)
|11 hr
|Justme
|35
|Phillips landscaping Beware (Oct '15)
|12 hr
|Runforestrun
|19
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC