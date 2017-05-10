Author Joe Tennis To Sign Books At Ol...

Author Joe Tennis To Sign Books At Old Oak Festival

Friday Apr 21

Author Joe Tennis will sign copies of his book "Haunted Highlands: Ghosts & Legends of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia" at Tusculum College's Old Oak Festival Saturday. A news release says "Haunted Highlands" features Tusculum College's Virginia Hall on its back cover and explores stories of fires in the hall - including how women in the dormitory started fires in the past as pranks.

Johnson City, TN

