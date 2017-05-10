Author Joe Tennis To Sign Books At Old Oak Festival
Author Joe Tennis will sign copies of his book "Haunted Highlands: Ghosts & Legends of North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia" at Tusculum College's Old Oak Festival Saturday. A news release says "Haunted Highlands" features Tusculum College's Virginia Hall on its back cover and explores stories of fires in the hall - including how women in the dormitory started fires in the past as pranks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|discussions disappearing
|44 min
|Watching
|5
|Northeast State Prayer
|1 hr
|HHHqaz
|1
|Realizing Hell Does Not Exist
|10 hr
|Michael
|33
|Johnson City Schools Ripped Off
|20 hr
|JC Resident
|4
|Rent a center
|Thu
|Bbygrl
|36
|WJHL - News Has Tanked!
|Thu
|Diver21
|2
|Best cosmetic dentist?
|Thu
|TopSail
|1
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC