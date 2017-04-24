After 7 years in prison, a small-time...

After 7 years in prison, a small-time pot grower will reunite with his daughter

Corinna Fields, a second-grader, sent former President Barack Obama a letter last year outlining all the things she wanted to do with her dad if he got out of prison. On his last day in the White House, the president granted Corinna her wish, including her father, Paul, among the 310 drug offenders who received clemency as he prepared to leave office.

