WWE's John Cena meets young fan with cerebral palsy
The champ is here! WWE superstar John Cena makes yet another kid's day as he meets young fan with cerebral palsy The 39-year-old dashed to a meet-and-greet with a 12-year-old fan with cerebral palsy after a show at the Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, in a heartwarming clip the boy's father uploaded to YouTube Monday. The dad, Justin Marion, explained how he persisted in making sure his son, Payton, got to meet the squared circle standout in a caption along with the uploaded clip.
