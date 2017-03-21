Walter Edward Tittle Sr.

Walter Edward Tittle Sr.

Walter Edward Tittle, Sr., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2017, at the Johnson City Medical Center. He was a native of Andrews, N.C. and son of the late Grady F. Tittle Sr. and Dixie Miller Tittle.

