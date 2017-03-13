Unexpected Death Pushes City To Promote New Building Official
Greeneville Building Inspector Bert Seay was promoted to lead the town's Building Department following the unexpected death of Building Official Jeff Woods in March 2016. On Feb. 22, 2016, Woods was injured when a .22-caliber handgun, stored in a coat pocket, discharged as he placed the jacket in his city-owned vehicle after parking at the medical office of Dr. Philip Thwing on Y Street.
