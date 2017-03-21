Takoma Regional Hospital Gains New Ownership, New President

In early January, Wellmont Health System announced that it had completed its acquisition of Takoma Hospital from Adventist Health System. The $13.5 million deal also included the acquisition of Takoma Medical Associates, the medical group that includes physicians who provide primary care and specialty services such as obstetrics, gynecology, psychiatry, general and orthopedic surgery, neurology, gastroenterology, cardiology, bariatric medicine and podiatry.

