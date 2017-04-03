Sunshine Shutters Two Appcos
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- A landlord that has closed 12 Appco convenience stores got U.S. Bankruptcy Court permission to close another nine last week, reported The Johnson City Press , but Appco's owner beat it to the punch by closing two of the stores.
