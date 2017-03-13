Report: Man With Gun, Meth Threatens ...

Report: Man With Gun, Meth Threatens Violence

Friday Mar 10 Read more: The Greenville Sun

Sheriff's deputies reported arresting Thursday an armed man carrying a quantity of methamphetamine and a loaded gun who allegedly threatened to kill an ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend. Israel James Colby Hensley, 30, of Rock House Road, Johnson City, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug, two counts of aggravated stalking, two counts of possession of a firearm during an attempt to commit a dangerous felony, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license.

