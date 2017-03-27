Planners OK annexation requests
This means that the first few hundred feet of Urbane Road, off Stuart Road, will be in the city limits adjacent to the Cleveland Family YMCA. The next stretch of the roadway, in front of the Bradley County Senior Citizens Center and the recreation park and ballfields, will be in the county.
