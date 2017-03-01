One airlifted as result of 421 collision
Fire crews responded to a two car accident March 2 at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Tater Hill Road. A 2016 Honda CRV and a 1995 Oldsmobile collided March 2 at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Tater Hill Road.
