One airlifted as result of 421 collision

One airlifted as result of 421 collision

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watauga Democrat

Fire crews responded to a two car accident March 2 at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Tater Hill Road. A 2016 Honda CRV and a 1995 Oldsmobile collided March 2 at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Tater Hill Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Johnson City Chemical 35 min Jerome dabbs 4
whitaker roofing 2 hr rustupit? 3
What is the best restaurant in JC? 2 hr rustupit? 12
American water heater ...women (Jul '13) 13 hr Greg 10
LANDLORDS BEWARE LIST - Do not rent to list 14 hr Beenttheredonethat 9
Are Rainbow Flag Thefts a Lie? 19 hr Only in an emerge... 6
RJ....you need a DNA TEST 21 hr Worst nightmare 52
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,305,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC