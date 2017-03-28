Lorenzo Kamanda from Johnson City add...

Lorenzo Kamanda from Johnson City added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List

Tuesday Mar 28 Read more: Clarksville Online

Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Aggravated Rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray. Kamanda is a black man with black hair and brown eyes.

