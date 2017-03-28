Lorenzo Kamanda from Johnson City added to TBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List
Kamanda is wanted by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for the Aggravated Rape of a patient at a nursing home in Gray. Kamanda is a black man with black hair and brown eyes.
