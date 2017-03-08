Johnson City Man Facing Charges In Of...

Johnson City Man Facing Charges In Officer-Involved Shooting Incident

Friday Mar 3

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a Johnson City man in connection with an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred in January.

Johnson City, TN

