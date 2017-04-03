John Cena meets 12-year-old fan with ...

John Cena meets 12-year-old fan with cerebral palsy

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Tan 2000 (Sep '11) 2 hr Kat 60
Clarence mabe liar of the year (Mar '10) 4 hr Hmmm 88
Dr. Dalpiaz the vet 4 hr Hmmm 9
Squatters in Johnson City 5 hr beware 2
Consolidation Loans? 5 hr ABC123 1
christina Vella (Apr '14) 5 hr shame on you 3
Leslie Love (price) miss massacre video 5 hr Yaaa 4
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Washington County was issued at April 06 at 2:36PM CDT

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 280,100,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC