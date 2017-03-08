It Happened Here - March 13

It Happened Here - March 13

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Greenville Sun

A disturbance shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday led to the arrest of James Martinez Brown, of Montgomery, Ala., after Brown allegedly drove recklessly in the parking lot of a Greeneville bar and grill restaurant, "spinning gravel at employees and other patrons." Officer Eddie Key reported that, when he arrived, Brown was upset and claimed an employee of the business had damaged his windshield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital (Oct '12) 2 hr Lulu 34
Awesome video of Crazy JC wife 2 hr Observer 12
Kelly Utsman Framed Husband 13 hr Interesting 3
the real reason bosken and dykes left 14 hr gold 4
Orangle Peel coming to JC 18 hr Lemon Peel 8
What is the best restaurant in JC? 21 hr Good spots 19
Name some of the good things about Johnson City 21 hr Mountain Bastard 1
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,881 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,796

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC