It Happened Here - March 13
A disturbance shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday led to the arrest of James Martinez Brown, of Montgomery, Ala., after Brown allegedly drove recklessly in the parking lot of a Greeneville bar and grill restaurant, "spinning gravel at employees and other patrons." Officer Eddie Key reported that, when he arrived, Brown was upset and claimed an employee of the business had damaged his windshield.
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quillen Rehabilitation Hospital (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Lulu
|34
|Awesome video of Crazy JC wife
|2 hr
|Observer
|12
|Kelly Utsman Framed Husband
|13 hr
|Interesting
|3
|the real reason bosken and dykes left
|14 hr
|gold
|4
|Orangle Peel coming to JC
|18 hr
|Lemon Peel
|8
|What is the best restaurant in JC?
|21 hr
|Good spots
|19
|Name some of the good things about Johnson City
|21 hr
|Mountain Bastard
|1
