Holston Conference United Methodist churches, Appalachia Service...

Hear from Appalachia Service Project founder the Rev. Glenn "Tex" Evans about the ministry's roots and the work that ASP does.
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Long illegals!
|2 hr
|MURIKAN
|83
|Awesome video of Crazy JC wife
|2 hr
|Hilarious
|2
|LANDLORDS BEWARE LIST - Do not rent to list
|2 hr
|frank
|29
|Review: Tan 2000 (Sep '11)
|7 hr
|Summerjackson55
|57
|the real reason bosken and dykes left
|18 hr
|Karma
|3
|truth about star city meltdown (Jul '11)
|Thu
|bill
|25
|Defamation of character???
|Wed
|Sigh
|14
