Felony Arrest - Britt
JCPD NEWS RELEASE On 03/26/2017, Officers of the Johnson City Police Department arrested Jack K. Britt and charged him with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Aggravated Domestic Vandalism. At approximately 12:19 a.m., officers were dispatched to the listed address in reference to a Domestic Assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Johnson City TN Police.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Congratulations Hammond (Aug '14)
|4 min
|Jack
|22
|Queer Stuff
|3 hr
|Mark
|32
|What happened with Carly Groshon at WJHL? (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Mark
|13
|WJHL on air women
|4 hr
|Mark
|1
|looking for azure g
|9 hr
|Sad
|5
|Women's March Demands Equality
|10 hr
|let go
|7
|Who knows Will Conley (Apr '16)
|12 hr
|Big D
|6
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC