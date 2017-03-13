ETSU eagle cameras show first new baby eagle of the season
Early bird watchers that tuned-in to East Tennessee State University's eagle cameras got a special treat Monday morning. The first eagle chick hatched early Monday morning, and thanks to infrared technology on the ETSU eagle cams, people looking in were able to see the hatching of the first of what hopefully will be four baby eagles.
