ETSU eagle cameras show first new bab...

ETSU eagle cameras show first new baby eagle of the season

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 13 Read more: WATE-TV Knoxville

Early bird watchers that tuned-in to East Tennessee State University's eagle cameras got a special treat Monday morning. The first eagle chick hatched early Monday morning, and thanks to infrared technology on the ETSU eagle cams, people looking in were able to see the hatching of the first of what hopefully will be four baby eagles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Awesome video of Crazy JC wife 4 hr Jokojackdon 17
Review: Tan 2000 (Sep '11) 7 hr kaksunshine 58
outdoor wedding venues in Tri Cities (Oct '10) 7 hr pixie 21
Not so innocent 8 hr Hilarious 7
looking for azure g 20 hr long shot 1
Keystone Bap. Church Johnson City Thu KeyLock 4
So Long illegals! Thu Democrappy ... 88
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,627,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC