Creating A Pollinator-Friendly Garden
Dr. Lisa Wagner, plant ecologist and former director of education at the South Carolina Botanical Garden, Clemson University, will present "Creating A Pollinator-Friendly Garden" at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, at Memorial Park Community Center , 510 Bert St. in Johnson City. Butterflies, bumblebees and hummingbirds are among the area's best-known native pollinators.
