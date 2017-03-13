Bronx, Tennessee HS bands connect thr...

Bronx, Tennessee HS bands connect through music

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: News12.com

A marching band from Tennessee visited a Bronx high school to help students learn how music can connect different cultures. The bands from Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee, and the High School of World Cultures on Boyton Avenue played back and forth to show their different styles.

