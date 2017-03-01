Brenau freshman Sydney Romine to compete in NAIA Indoor Track National Championship
Sydney Romine, a freshman health science and pre-nursing major from Jasper, Ga., will compete in the 60-meter hurdles at the NAIA Indoor National Championship. Brenau University freshman Sydney Romine will participate in the 60-meter hurdles at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Indoor National Championship, starting today in Johnson City, Tennessee.
