Westmont Athletes Qualify for NAIA Indoor Championships

Competing at the Soka Indoor Qualifier, Westmont Track and Field saw several more athletes qualify for the NAIA Indoor National Championships that will be held March 2-4 in Johnson City, Tennessee. Pieter Top was the top finisher in the men's 400 meter with an automatic qualification with a time of 49.01.

