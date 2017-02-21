Tennessee's film industry experiencin...

Tennessee's film industry experiencing significant growth

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 19 Read more: SFGate

In this Feb. 15, 2017, photo, East Tennessee State University student Troy Prater, adjusts a light during a film class in Johnson City, Tenn. In this Feb. 15, 2017, photo, East Tennessee State University student Troy Prater, adjusts a light during a film class in Johnson City, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leslie Love (price) miss massacre video 1 hr Tommycopter21 1
Missing Erwin woman Jessica Garino (Feb '12) 2 hr Hopeful person 9
Best Place to get massage in Johnson City Tn or... (Jan '11) 4 hr warm furrys 48
So Long illegals! 4 hr MURIKAN 58
DRUG DEALERS in Johnson City (Jun '12) 17 hr Sad world 34
help Wed papa smurf585 18
NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14) Wed Tanya 1,672
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC