Someone dumped a dead cow in this wom...

Someone dumped a dead cow in this woman's yard after she hung rainbow flags from her porch

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Queerty

A woman found herself the target of a suspected hate crime in the sleepy town of Johnson City, Tennessee, the Johnson City Press reports. When she looked out the window, a white truck sped off down the street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Queerty.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Muslim Interlopers 6 min GoodCitizen 14
NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14) 1 hr DONE IT 1,659
Kimberley Buckles (May '12) 3 hr NoseyThang 31
NSCC president received vote of no confidence 3 hr Mystery 1
Janice Gilliam President at Northeast State (LIAR) (Oct '13) 3 hr Mystery 5
Do you know her? 3 hr Someone 4
attorneys (May '12) 9 hr Yup 13
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,884 • Total comments across all topics: 278,687,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC