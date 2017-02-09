Police are Investigating a Butchered Animal Carcass Dumped Outside of a Pro-LGBTQ Home
Johnson City, Tennessee police are trying to figure out whether or not a hate crime was committed when someone dumped a pile of animal bones and nails outside a home festooned in rainbow flags. The homeowner said she believes this could be a hate crime because of the rainbow flags she has up on the home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Unicorn Booty.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you know her?
|2 hr
|Wondering
|7
|attorneys (May '12)
|2 hr
|Alexander
|15
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|3 hr
|sandmann
|1,663
|Crazy KH
|4 hr
|Bonnie
|1
|Updated JC Wife video # 2
|5 hr
|Trump
|16
|Where is the women
|6 hr
|Looking
|1
|Kasey Marler
|17 hr
|News Watcher
|10
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC