Police are Investigating a Butchered Animal Carcass Dumped Outside of a Pro-LGBTQ Home

Johnson City, Tennessee police are trying to figure out whether or not a hate crime was committed when someone dumped a pile of animal bones and nails outside a home festooned in rainbow flags. The homeowner said she believes this could be a hate crime because of the rainbow flags she has up on the home.

