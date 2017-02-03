Personal Mention Fain Baby
Mr. and Mrs. Joel Fain, of Limestone, are receiving congratulations on the birth of a daughter, Catherine Julia Fain, at 12:20 p.m. Jan. 19, 2017, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital in Johnson City.
