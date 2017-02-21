Man, Woman Charged With Aggravated Bu...

Man, Woman Charged With Aggravated Burglary

Read more: The Greenville Sun

A man and woman were charged by sheriff's deputies with aggravated burglary early Monday after allegedly breaking into an occupied house and stealing a PlayStation4 game system and a television set. Brandon M. Ashley, 19, of Butler in Johnson County, was also charged with theft under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.

