Man, Woman Charged With Aggravated Burglary
A man and woman were charged by sheriff's deputies with aggravated burglary early Monday after allegedly breaking into an occupied house and stealing a PlayStation4 game system and a television set. Brandon M. Ashley, 19, of Butler in Johnson County, was also charged with theft under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else into public jerking?
|36 min
|Showguy
|14
|local girls (Nov '12)
|2 hr
|Toyota man 1234
|16
|So Long illegals!
|7 hr
|MURIKA
|48
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|8 hr
|SAMKEN
|1,671
|Gray man in jail after the saw his crack in p...
|8 hr
|Pioneer
|1
|Best Place to get massage in Johnson City Tn or... (Jan '11)
|Mon
|Carefree
|45
|Dr Goen (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Silly J C
|18
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC