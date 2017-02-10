man-with-guns

man-with-guns

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: WAVY-TV Portsmouth

West Virginia University has narrowed its search for the Mountaineer Mascot to four candidates, who will be judged Here are a few things to watch in the Southeastern Conference this week: GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 15 Kentucky at Alabama: Kentucky has lost JOHNSON CITY, TN - A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would make it cheaper to buy a gun for one weekend of the year, but not everyone in the Tri-Cities is on board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
So Long illegals! 35 min Edie Moose 7
Muslim Interlopers 41 min Edie Moose 32
DRUG DEALERS in Johnson City (Jun '12) 4 hr Reality 27
total family medicine/grace internal medicine (Dec '15) 10 hr Frinklefranny 15
help 11 hr Frinklefranny 15
debra davis (Jan '14) 11 hr Frinklefranny 2
Partners BBQ Shut down 13 hr Ernie Ford 29
NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14) Fri me me 1,665
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Earthquake
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,474 • Total comments across all topics: 278,809,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC