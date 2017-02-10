man-with-guns
West Virginia University has narrowed its search for the Mountaineer Mascot to four candidates, who will be judged Here are a few things to watch in the Southeastern Conference this week: GAME OF THE WEEKEND: No. 15 Kentucky at Alabama: Kentucky has lost JOHNSON CITY, TN - A Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill Wednesday that would make it cheaper to buy a gun for one weekend of the year, but not everyone in the Tri-Cities is on board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVY-TV Portsmouth.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|So Long illegals!
|35 min
|Edie Moose
|7
|Muslim Interlopers
|41 min
|Edie Moose
|32
|DRUG DEALERS in Johnson City (Jun '12)
|4 hr
|Reality
|27
|total family medicine/grace internal medicine (Dec '15)
|10 hr
|Frinklefranny
|15
|help
|11 hr
|Frinklefranny
|15
|debra davis (Jan '14)
|11 hr
|Frinklefranny
|2
|Partners BBQ Shut down
|13 hr
|Ernie Ford
|29
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|Fri
|me me
|1,665
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC