Lawmakers Announce Legislation To Protect Elderly And Vulnerable Adults From Abuse

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris , Rep. Kelly Keisling , Senate Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Rusty Crowe , Senator Todd Gardenhire , Rep. Kevin Brooks and Rep. Dale Carr Monday announced comprehensive legislation to address abuse of elderly or vulnerable adults in Tennessee.

