Jesse Wheeler wins Bassmaster Elite at Cherokee Lake

The first event of the Bassmaster Elite Series season took place on Cherokee Lake in Johnson City, and Wheeler's four day total of 69 pounds, 13 ounces was the best of the 100 plus anglers that descended on East Tennessee for the week. Wheeler's final day catch of 18 pounds and 3 ounces was his best day of his tournament, helping him jump from third to first on moving day.

