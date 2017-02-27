It Happened Here For Feb. 28
Rodney N. Rudd , 31, of Meadowlark Drive, Jonesborough, was charged Sunday with criminal simulation and served a failure to appear warrant in connection with another case. On Jan. 29, 2016, Rudd allegedly used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase food at the drive-thru window of the McDonald's restaurant on Asheville Highway in Greeneville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Updated JC Wife video # 2
|43 min
|More truth
|21
|So Long illegals!
|3 hr
|Doom
|76
|help
|6 hr
|papa smurf585
|21
|RJ....you need a DNA TEST
|11 hr
|Shambo
|50
|LANDLORDS BEWARE LIST - Do not rent to list
|12 hr
|VileWeed
|4
|Steve Huff Plumbing (May '14)
|21 hr
|Just saying
|7
|Review: Tan 2000 (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Summerjackson55
|56
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC