Hanging Tree - Blue Mafia

Thursday Feb 2

A few months ago, I was fortunate enough to catch the last few songs of a Blue Mafia show at the Down Home in Johnson City, TN. Though I'd heard the band on the radio plenty of times , it was the first time I saw them live.

