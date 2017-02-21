ETSU Entrepreneurs To Host Franchisee
The East Tennessee State University student Entrepreneurs' Club will host a franchisee as speaker on Monday, March 13, at 5 p.m. in room 322 of Sam Wilson Hall, according to a news release. In 2011, Darrell Fowler family moved to Johnson City and opened the Chick-fil-A on West Market Street.
