CU play-caller Alexander moves to ETSU as O-line coachJOHNSON CITY -...

Friday Feb 10

JOHNSON CITY ETSU football head coach Carl Torbush announced on Thursday that Dewayne Alexander has accepted the position to be the Buccaneers' new offensive line coach. Alexander who was the offensive coordinator at Cumberland University in 2016 replaces Erik Losey after he accepted the offensive line coach at Southern Mississippi last month.

