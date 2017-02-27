Civic Chorale To Present Concert March 11

The Civic Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Rodney Caldwell, will present its third concert of this year's season at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at First Presbyterian Church, 105 S. Boone St. in Johnson City. The concert repertoire features the Wedding Cantata by Daniel Pinkham as well as other selections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.