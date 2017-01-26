Tennessee lawmakers introduces a Hear...

Tennessee lawmakers introduces a Heartbeat Billa to waive abortions

There are 2 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Tennessee lawmakers introduces a Heartbeat Billa to waive abortions. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:

Representative Micah Van Huss introduced on Thursday a bill that prohibits an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. "It is imperative that we protect life.

Observer

Budd Lake, NJ

#1 Friday Feb 3
And I am sure, as those goodly Christian men must agree, that these good men will PERSONALLY take in the projected 90% of non-aborted fetuses (aka postpartum babies) that will exist after this bill passes. What? No? Then, I'm sure these good Christian men will then increase the state's taxes to support the social network that must exist to nurture these 90% through good health, education & job prospects to maturity and old age via increasing or instituting social welfare programs. What? No? Then go to hell ... you have no business in women's private parts.

Judged:

2

2

2

OneForAll

Elizabethton, TN

#2 Friday Feb 3
Observer wrote:
And I am sure, as those goodly Christian men must agree, that these good men will PERSONALLY take in the projected 90% of non-aborted fetuses (aka postpartum babies) that will exist after this bill passes. What? No? Then, I'm sure these good Christian men will then increase the state's taxes to support the social network that must exist to nurture these 90% through good health, education & job prospects to maturity and old age via increasing or instituting social welfare programs. What? No? Then go to hell ... you have no business in women's private parts.
I can't fathom how any "person" can so casually condone crushing the skull of a tiny living being and then sucking it from the womb of a woman only to be thrown in a waste can like a piece of trash. What kind of morally corrupt and evil person must you be that you would ridicule those who try to save a defenseless living being stripped of its future and defend those who refuse to accept the consequences of their actions.

The best way for us to solve this problem is for you pro-choice people to go F^CK YOURSELVES, you worthless pieces of sh*t. And by the way, before you go on some rant about how un-christian-like I am, I'm agnostic. So save your breath and realize its just not christians who think you are the lowliest forms of human trash.

Judged:

2

2

1

Johnson City, TN

