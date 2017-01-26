Tennessee lawmakers introduces a Heartbeat Billa to waive abortions
There are 2 comments on the WATE-TV Knoxville story from Thursday Jan 26, titled Tennessee lawmakers introduces a Heartbeat Billa to waive abortions. In it, WATE-TV Knoxville reports that:
Representative Micah Van Huss introduced on Thursday a bill that prohibits an abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected. "It is imperative that we protect life.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
|
#1 Friday Feb 3
And I am sure, as those goodly Christian men must agree, that these good men will PERSONALLY take in the projected 90% of non-aborted fetuses (aka postpartum babies) that will exist after this bill passes. What? No? Then, I'm sure these good Christian men will then increase the state's taxes to support the social network that must exist to nurture these 90% through good health, education & job prospects to maturity and old age via increasing or instituting social welfare programs. What? No? Then go to hell ... you have no business in women's private parts.
|
#2 Friday Feb 3
I can't fathom how any "person" can so casually condone crushing the skull of a tiny living being and then sucking it from the womb of a woman only to be thrown in a waste can like a piece of trash. What kind of morally corrupt and evil person must you be that you would ridicule those who try to save a defenseless living being stripped of its future and defend those who refuse to accept the consequences of their actions.
The best way for us to solve this problem is for you pro-choice people to go F^CK YOURSELVES, you worthless pieces of sh*t. And by the way, before you go on some rant about how un-christian-like I am, I'm agnostic. So save your breath and realize its just not christians who think you are the lowliest forms of human trash.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim Interlopers
|2 hr
|GoodCitizen
|9
|Experiences with Johnson City Juvenile Court Ju... (Jun '16)
|11 hr
|Ugotamber
|20
|Kelly Hammond is crazy!
|18 hr
|Say no to drugs
|8
|JC Power Board Stupidity on Fiber Optics (Dec '13)
|18 hr
|Left out in the B...
|22
|Strange noise at around 4:15 today (Jan '13)
|Sun
|Noshame
|16
|attorneys (May '12)
|Sat
|Pool
|6
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|Sat
|Tanya
|1,656
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC