Garcia and Gauna 10 years later
In the foreground, Norm Jenks bawls as Orlando Garcia apologizes for murdering his son, Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Calvin W. Jenks. Alejandro Gauna, then 17, was led into the Tipton County Circuit Courtroom by Sheriff Pancho Chumley for his January 2007 arraignment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Covington Leader.
Comments
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Isn't panhandling illegal?? (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Picky heart
|132
|Kasey Marler
|2 hr
|ES-dchs
|9
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|4 hr
|Bev Wycoff
|1,653
|Wolf in sheeps clothing
|5 hr
|MalcomX
|43
|Stealing bikes
|5 hr
|Jburns
|15
|Carroll Reece Post Office? (Dec '13)
|10 hr
|Stay home Mom
|2
|samantha peters (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|curious
|6
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC