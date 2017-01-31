Former Farmer's Daughter Employee Charged With Theft

A former employee of the Farmer's Daughter restaurant on the Erwin Highway in Chuckey was taken into custody Friday on a warrant by sheriff's deputies and charged with theft over $10,000. Sharon Reagan Robinson, 40, of Scenic View Drive, Johnson City, who worked at the restaurant between Nov. 4, 2013, and May 29, 2014, accessed the restaurant's bank account to pay bills to Verizon, Capital One, Charter Communications, DirectTV, Mountain Laurel Associates, Kohl's department store and other businesses totaling $11,961, sheriff's Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.