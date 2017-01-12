ETSU shoots 73 percent in 1st half, c...

ETSU shoots 73 percent in 1st half, cruises by WCU 75-52

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WSOCTV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is it right? 31 min Jively 25
New Life Praise & Worship in Piney Flats 39 min Stacy K 7
Updated JC Wife video 1 hr TalleyHo 74
Review: Car Pros TN (May '14) 4 hr Benny 15
Crockett's New Coach 6 hr Crockett Alum 5
NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14) 9 hr Tanya 1,638
Statewide Open Carry Crazy 22 hr Roy Rogers 4
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gitmo
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,947,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC