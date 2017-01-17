Etsu beats Wofford 79-72 behind Cromer, Bradford Johnson City, Tenn....

Etsu beats Wofford 79-72 behind Crome...

T.J. Cromer and Desonta Bradford scored 17 points apiece, A.J. Merriweather added 16, and Eastern Tennessee State beat Wofford 79-72 on Sunday. David Burrell scored 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting and the Buccaneers made 30 of 52 field goals and outrebounded the Terriers 31-23.

