Civic Chorale Auditions Rescheduled To Jan. 19
Auditions will be by appointment and will take place in the choir room of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of Roan and Market streets in Johnson City, where the group rehearses. Interested candidates should contact the conductor Rod Caldwell via email at [email protected] or by phone at 570-837-9792 to schedule an audition time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happened
|17 min
|MayBee
|4
|Carrie ?
|4 hr
|Looking
|7
|is it right?
|5 hr
|Muricuhhh
|16
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|6 hr
|Tanya
|1,636
|Crockett's New Coach
|6 hr
|NFL
|1
|Kasey Marler
|16 hr
|big boy
|7
|RJ....you need a DNA TEST
|17 hr
|Happy2beSingleParent
|43
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC