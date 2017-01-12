Civic Chorale Auditions Rescheduled T...

Civic Chorale Auditions Rescheduled To Jan. 19

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Greenville Sun

Auditions will be by appointment and will take place in the choir room of Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, at the corner of Roan and Market streets in Johnson City, where the group rehearses. Interested candidates should contact the conductor Rod Caldwell via email at [email protected] or by phone at 570-837-9792 to schedule an audition time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What happened 17 min MayBee 4
Carrie ? 4 hr Looking 7
is it right? 5 hr Muricuhhh 16
NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14) 6 hr Tanya 1,636
Crockett's New Coach 6 hr NFL 1
Kasey Marler 16 hr big boy 7
RJ....you need a DNA TEST 17 hr Happy2beSingleParent 43
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,417 • Total comments across all topics: 277,889,923

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC