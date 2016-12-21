Washington County solar farm construction to begin in 2017
Construction will soon begin on a 40-acre, Johnson City-area solar farm project that will be the first of its kind in northeastern Tennessee. The Johnson City Press reports that the Johnson City Power Board will begin construction during the first half of 2017.
