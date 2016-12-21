Richest Americans live seven to 10 years longer than poorest
Poverty cuts an average of almost 10 years off American men's lives and seven off women's, a new study shows. Eager to tease out socioeconomic disparities that can hide in state-level data, researchers reclassified all the U.S. counties into 50 new "states" based on household income instead of geography.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Robinson and Melinda Buchanan
|2 hr
|Just sayin
|49
|Hate and racism at Elizabethton Church of Christ
|2 hr
|Takeit
|5
|Beggers on corners
|3 hr
|no name
|9
|woman living in a tent next to Butler bridge at...
|4 hr
|Harambe
|7
|How do you please a Negro?
|13 hr
|Enuff
|19
|Bowman Jewelers Ads (Jun '14)
|18 hr
|Lida
|37
|ISIS is really asking for it now
|22 hr
|Accountable
|9
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC