Richest Americans live seven to 10 years longer than poorest

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Reuters

Poverty cuts an average of almost 10 years off American men's lives and seven off women's, a new study shows. Eager to tease out socioeconomic disparities that can hide in state-level data, researchers reclassified all the U.S. counties into 50 new "states" based on household income instead of geography.

