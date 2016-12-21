O Christmas tree
The Gilley family of Smithville tromps through the green, green woods on a holiday mission. Their heads swivel and their eyes dart left and right as they are on the lookout for the perfect white pine, the one they will take home this Saturday morning and make over into their Christmas tree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How do you please a Negro?
|29 min
|Enuff
|19
|Bowman Jewelers Ads (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Lida
|37
|ISIS is really asking for it now
|9 hr
|Accountable
|9
|That forever sleep
|18 hr
|Empty
|38
|Claude John Robinson and Melinda Lee Buchanan
|Dec 22
|Just sayin
|16
|Hard to find
|Dec 21
|Stinky
|2
|Experiences with Johnson City Juvenile Court Ju... (Jun '16)
|Dec 21
|Man candy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC