Homeless veterans taken on Christmas shopping spree
Only 30 people were sentenced to death in the United States this year, the lowest number since the early 1970s and a furth JOHNSON CITY, TN - With less than a week to go before Christmas, homeless veterans in the Tri-Cities region were given a special holiday treat. Monday night, members of ETSU's Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity along with the university's basketball team walked side-by-side with more than a dozen homeless veterans through the Mall at Johnson City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.
Add your comments below
Johnson City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Brown slaps another one on the wrist (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Tom T Hall
|10
|RJ....you need a DNA TEST
|2 hr
|SnoopDog
|26
|Muslim Contributions to America?
|5 hr
|Durrr
|33
|Updated JC Wife video # 2
|6 hr
|SaltyLlama
|12
|Updated JC Wife video
|6 hr
|SaltyLlama
|31
|info in neighborhood
|7 hr
|Mack Kinley
|4
|Fwb!!!!! WOMEN ONLY!!!
|7 hr
|FreeWill Baptist
|4
|NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14)
|Jan 2
|Tanya
|1,634
Find what you want!
Search Johnson City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC