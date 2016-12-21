Homeless veterans taken on Christmas ...

Homeless veterans taken on Christmas shopping spree

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: WWLP

Only 30 people were sentenced to death in the United States this year, the lowest number since the early 1970s and a furth JOHNSON CITY, TN - With less than a week to go before Christmas, homeless veterans in the Tri-Cities region were given a special holiday treat. Monday night, members of ETSU's Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity along with the university's basketball team walked side-by-side with more than a dozen homeless veterans through the Mall at Johnson City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Johnson City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Brown slaps another one on the wrist (Nov '11) 1 hr Tom T Hall 10
RJ....you need a DNA TEST 2 hr SnoopDog 26
Muslim Contributions to America? 5 hr Durrr 33
Updated JC Wife video # 2 6 hr SaltyLlama 12
Updated JC Wife video 6 hr SaltyLlama 31
info in neighborhood 7 hr Mack Kinley 4
Fwb!!!!! WOMEN ONLY!!! 7 hr FreeWill Baptist 4
NutriMost - New Diet Scam (May '14) Jan 2 Tanya 1,634
See all Johnson City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Johnson City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Washington County was issued at January 06 at 2:19PM CST

Johnson City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Johnson City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Johnson City, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,664,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC